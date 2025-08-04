Housing Executive submits plans for redevelopment of Ballyarnett Travellers' site in Derry

The Housing Executive has applied for permission to redevelop the Ballyarnett Travellers’ site on the Racecourse Road.

Seven pitches, 14 large caravan spaces, amenity units and a play park are proposed for the site in Ballyarnett Park.

A fresh application for redevelopment has been submitted to Derry City & Strabane District Council marking progress on plans to upgrade the accommodation in Steelstown.

This will result in the redevelopment of ‘facilities on the existing transit site owned by NIHE at Ballyarnet to provide a Serviced site with 7 pitches, 7 permanent amenity units, (washroom, kitchen, dining space and utility area), 14 large caravan spaces, private and visitor car parking spaces, play park, bin storage including CCTV and entrance feature to the main site entrance’ is the plans are ultimately approved by the DC&SDC Planning Committee.

Ballyarnett is one of two sites owned by NIHE in the Derry and Strabane district with the vacant Greenbrae Park site on the Branch Road, Strabane, being the other.