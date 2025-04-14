Housing Executive to close local offices and consolidate services in Carlisle House in Derry city centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Housing Executive has confirmed it wants to close its four local offices in Derry and consolidate services in one central location in the city centre.

Members of staff have been advised NIHE’s Collon Terrace, Waterside, Waterloo Place and Richmond Chambers premises will be vacated under the proposals which are subject to an ongoing consultation.

Services are to be consolidated at Carlisle House at the corner of Carlisle Road and Horace Street.

The housing body launched a review of its estate two years ago. Footfall, it stated, was seen to have fallen considerably at local offices over a decade.

Carlisle House

A Housing Executive spokesperson said: “In 2023, we committed to reviewing all our office accommodation across Northern Ireland over a 5-year period.

“How our customers interact with us has changed significantly over recent years, with footfall figures falling by around 70 per cent over 10 years.

“We need to ensure that we continue to meet the needs of our tenants, customers and people, while making the best use of tenant and public monies.”

The NIHE consolidated its Lanyon and Adelaide Street offices in Belfast in June 2023 and is finalising plans for its South Region.

In Derry the plan is to move its entire operation to Carlisle House, the historic former Welch Margetson factory, which boasts several floors of office accommodation.

“We have also developed plans to consolidate our four offices in Derry/Londonderry into one central city centre location at Carlisle House.

“We believe that Carlisle House best meets our needs, provides good access for tenants, customers and staff and enables us to bring all of our people and services together in one place within the City Centre.

“A consultation exercise concerning these plans has now commenced,” a spokesperson confirmed.

A concerned staff member, who did not wish to be named, said thousands of properties are currently serviced from the NIHE’s peripheral offices in the city. Collon Terrace alone, for example, caters to approximately 2,500 homes.

"Many of our customers (and staff members) have a range of physical disabilities which will prove a challenge for them accessing vital services at the new location, which is also in an area with limited parking , steep inclines from Foyle Street bus station and two disable bays,” they stated.