How do I keep my dog calm during fireworks? Top tips from Dog's Trust on keeping your dog safe this Halloween
With Halloween fast approaching, the Dogs Trust has some tips on how to protect your dog when there are fireworks.
At Halloween, fireworks are something we all look forward to, but for our four legged friends, they can be incredibly frightening.
Dogs hearing is very sensitive, so they can find the noise of fireworks very distressing..
To keep your dog safe this Halloween, the Dogs Trust have put together some tips on how to keep your dog calm.
Before the Halloween fireworks kick off
The Dogs Trust have put together a list of recommendations to help keep your dogs safe during fireworks.
1. Dog proof your house and garden
If your dog is startled by the noise they may bolt, so make sure that your home and garden are secure incase your dog tries to escape.
2. Keep your dog's details updated
If your dog does bolt, it's essential to make sure your dog is wearing a collar and their microchip is up to date.
3. Walk your dog before dark
Walk your dog before it gets dark so they can go to the bathroom without being spooked.
4. Feed your dog before the fireworks
Your dog may not eat if unsettled by fireworks, it's important to feed them beforehand.
5. Make them a den
Dogs can find comfort in a hiding place, provide them a safe space where they can hide, such as under the table or behind the sofa.
Keep this area warm and maybe add a blanket with your smell and their favourite toys to this area.
How to help keep your dog calm during fireworks
There are a few ways that you can help keep your dog stay calm during fireworks, below we share a few of the Dog's Trust top tips.
1. Comfort your Dog
If your dog needs comforting, provide this and reassure them that there is nothing to be scared of by acting calm.
2. Don't leave your dog alone
If you leave your dog alone and they panic, they could injure themselves, it's best to always stay with your pet when there are fireworks outside.
3. Keep your dog busy
Try to keep your dog distracted by playing games and showing them attention, if they want to hide it's important to let them.
4. Prevent your dog from escaping
Your dog may bolt if startled, ensure that there is no way your dog to escape if panicked.
What can you do if your dog has a fear of fireworks?
Using some of the techniques mentioned above can help, but if you notice that your dog has a fear of fireworks and loud noises that is causing them distress, it's best to get in touch with your vet to see what options they can offer.