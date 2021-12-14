How to book online for Mayor’s Magical Christmas this weekend in Derry

Mayor Warke has invited local families to a free festive themed event featuring Christmas entertainment and a special visit from Santa and Mrs Claus.

The Magical Christmas event takes place over Friday, Saturday and Sunday with bookings now open online.

Friday’s event will be a sensory evening from 5pm to 8pm. Tickets for this event on Friday evening can be booked online at mayorsmagicalchristmasderry2.eventbrite.co.uk.

Mayor Warke, Santa and their little helpers from In Your Space getting ready to welcome local children.

Then the programme opens to the wider public on Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 5pm each day. Tickets for the events on Saturday and Sunday can be booked online at mayorsmagicalchristmasderry.eventbrite.co.uk​.

Mayor Warke, expressed his delight at welcoming local families back to the Guildhall.

“One of the highlights for me over the entire Christmas period is my own Mayoral initiative where I am delighted to invite Mr and Mrs Claus and their busy Elves to join us in the Guildhall,” he said, adding:

“It will feature an enchanting puppet performance of The Gingerbread Man by Banyan Theatre and fun and games with Santa’s Circus Elves.

“Mrs Claus will be telling her North Pole Tales while Santa will also be taking time out from his hectic schedule at this time of the year to meet local children.”