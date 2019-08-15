Hudson Taylor and host of other acts Derry bound for Halloween sessions

Hudson Taylor, Little Hours, Paul Casey and The Henry Girls are among the talented acts lined up for this year’s Halloween Samhain Sessions at the Guildhall and other venues across Derry.

The Guildhall sessions this year will take place under Luke Jerram’s stunning Museum of the Moon installation – which in previous years has seen packed crowds turn out to experience the hauntingly atmospheric performances.

Tickets will be available soon for this year’s concerts and are expected to be snapped up fast for the intimate live gigs.

Presented by MRK Events, this year’s line-up includes headline acts Hudson Taylor, Paul Casey and Little Hours – as part of Derry and Strabane’s packed programme of Halloween events

On Sunday October 27 Irish folk-rock duo Hudson Taylor will take to the Guildhall stage for what promises to be an electrifying performance.

Since first busking on Dublin’s Grafton Street and emerging as YouTube sensations, brothers Harry and Alfie Hudson-Taylor have gone on to perform sell-out UK and European tours – and in 2018 supported ‘Hozier’ during his North American tour.

Next up on Monday October 28 will be ‘In the Round – Under the Samhain Moon’ featuring Paul Casey, LORE, Tom Byrne and Cry Monster Cry.

Derry’s very own Paul Casey has been talked of among real music followers as one to watch out for.

He has performed on the same bill as Van Morrison, the John Butler Trio, Chris Rea and The Ulster Orchestra – and his stunning tracks have also featured on MTV’s ‘The Real World’ and the hit US series ‘The Neighbors’.

On Tuesday October 29, an addition this year is the Rúnda Sessions ‘Church Trail’ featuring Little Hours, The Inishowen Gospel Choir and Conor Scott at St Augustine’s Church, The Henry Girls, Reevah and Leila Jane at St Columb’s Cathedral and Gareth Dunlop, Gemma Bradley and BAIRIE at the Tower Museum.

Finally, on Wednesday October 30, the Guildhall will play host to ‘Gothica Glam and the Wilting Bouquet – An Evening of Music, Halloween Chic and Junk Kouture Fashion’ which promises to be a programme finale to remember.

Speaking on the launch of the ‘Samhain Sessions’, Festivals and Events manager with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Jacqueline Whoriskey, said she was delighted to see its return this year.

“For two years now the Samhain Sessions really have been something special – and the combined backdrop of the historic Guildhall and Museum of the Moon have been simply magical!” she said.

“This year we’ve also added an excellent ‘Church Trail’ – with a fantastic line-up and the very best modern Irish artists coming together for some really special performances.

“These nights are really truly special and unlike any live music you’ll have ever experienced – so I’d encourage people to book as early as possible and not wait until they’re sold out!”

With a theme of ‘The Other World Awakens’, this year’s action-packed Halloween programme in Derry and Strabane will include the annual parade and fireworks, Little Horrors family fun, a new LegenDerry food event and the return of the hugely successful ‘Awakening the Walls’ on our 400-year-old city walls.

AT A GLANCE

Tickets for Hudson Taylor are now on sale and the tickets for the other Samhain Sessions will be on sale soon, priced as follows:

Sunday 27 Oct – Hudson Taylor & guests (£18 + booking fee – Strictly 16+)

Monday 28 Oct – ‘In the Round’ / Paul Casey & guests (£10 + booking fee)

Tuesday 29 Oct – Rúnda Sessions Church Trail (£12 + booking fee)

Wednesday 30 Oct – ‘Gothica Glam and the Wilting Bouquet’ (£10 + booking fee)

All tickets will be available on Eventbrite, www.derryhalloween.com and at Cool Discs on Foyle Street.