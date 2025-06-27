Huge 1,075 acre Derry farm estate up for sale with an asking price of £9 million

One of the north of Ireland’s largest farming estates to come onto the market in decades on the outskirts of Derry has gone up for sale.

The Eglinton Estate extends to around 1,075 acres or 435 hectares and is for sale by Private Treaty as a whole or in up to three lots, with a guide price of £9 million.

The sale is being handled by Savills, together with joint agents WJ Smith, on behalf of the personal representatives of the Estate of the late Earl Castle Stewart.

The listing states: “Situated in a highly accessible and picturesque setting on the shores of Lough Foyle, The Eglinton Estate combines significant scale, high-quality arable land, established infrastructure, and a coastal backdrop – a rare combination that sets it apart within the Northern Irish agricultural market.

“Located just two miles from the charming village of Eglinton and only seven miles from the vibrant city of Derry/Londonderry, the estate benefits from immediate proximity to key transport hubs including City of Derry Airport (two miles).”

"Comprising three contiguous, ring-fenced blocks, the estate includes approximately 956 acres of productive arable land and 16 acres of pasture, with the remainder made up of roads, tracks, yards and coastal margins. The well-drained, fertile soils support a diverse range of cropping systems with cereals, potatoes and oilseed rape among the crops successfully grown in recent years.”

The sellers elaborated that the estate has well-maintained internal roads, multiple gated access points and a “robust” private drainage system with three high-capacity pumps “ensuring the land remains workable throughout the year”.

Farm buildings include general purpose stores, machinery sheds and traditional outbuildings, while the four-bedroom Clanterkee Farmhouse and surrounding lands also form part of the sale.

The Eglinton Estate is being offered for sale in up to three lots: Lot 1 – Donnybrewer Level: About 243 acres – Guide Price £1,750,000; Lot 2 – Donnybrewer Mains & Longfield: About 687 acres including farmyard and buildings – Guide Price £5,400,000; Lot 3 – Clanterkee Farm: About 145 acres with the farmhouse and buildings – Guide Price £1,850,000.

James Butler, Director of Savills Residential & Country Agency in Ireland said: “The Eglinton Estate is without doubt one of the most significant agricultural properties to come to the open market in Northern Ireland in a generation.

"Large contiguous blocks of prime arable land in coastal settings, with strong supporting infrastructure and excellent transport connectivity, are incredibly rare.”

"This sale represents an outstanding opportunity for both progressive farmers seeking scale and investors looking for a high-quality, income-generating rural asset in a strategic location.”

William Smith, Partner at W J Smith Estate Agents added: “I have been involved in the letting and management of The Eglinton Estate for over 40 years and can safely say it is, without doubt, a highly productive and fertile block of land. The large, easily accessed fields together with their flat topography are a pleasure to work on for both arable and livestock farmers alike.”

The estate’s current use sees a substantial proportion let to local farming enterprises under Conacre Agreements, with the remainder farmed in-hand by the vendor. The Conacre Agreements terminate on 31 October 2025, ensuring vacant possession for buyers seeking to reconfigure or intensify farming operations thereafter.