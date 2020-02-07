Huge welcome for new housing developments

Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee have given their approval this week to a number of new housing developments enhancing housing provision in the city and rural areas.

Committee members gathered in Strabane for their monthly meeting where they welcomed a series of applications detailing plans for over 70 new houses and apartments.

The first development to receive outline planning approval will see 15 new houses and apartments to be constructed at Melmount Road in Sion Mills, at lands including and adjoining 127 Melmount Road. The terraced dwellings will be located in a residential area and will help meet housing demand in the Sion Mills area.

Among the other successful applications passed at the meeting were plans to bring 24 new dwellings to the Ballymagowan area, consisting of one three storey block of 12 apartments and 12 two storey semi-detached dwellings, featuring four different house types.

Members welcomed the development which is located at a vacant site at 8 Letterkenny Road, Ballymagowan.

In the Waterside area 49 residential dwellings with associated landscape and access works received the green light at the site of the former Ebrington Primary School. The area is located at lands south of Glendermott Cricket Club.

The Committee accepted planners’ recommendation to give full planning approval to the development which is part of a wider plan for the transformation of the area and will also go some way to addressing housing need.

Welcoming the decisions, Chair of the Planning Committee, Councillor Christopher Jackson said: “I am delighted to see these plans reach the next stage of delivery today. We have a responsibility to encourage and promote responsible development and I am confident that these quality new homes will be welcomed in their respective community areas. They will go some way towards alleviating housing stress in Derry and Strabane in keeping with the aims of both the Strategic Growth Plan and the Local Development Plan which is currently being finalised. I hope to see more developers continuing to invest in the Derry and Strabane area.”