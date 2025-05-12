Human rights barrister Franck Magennis in Derry for Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign event
A spokesperson said: “Get ready for an unforgettable night of truth, resistance, and solidarity.
“Derry IPSC proudly presents an exclusive evening with Franck Magennis, one of the most fearless and outspoken human rights barristers, as he lifts the lid on the legal battles, political power plays, and human cost behind the unfolding genocide in Gaza.
“This is not just a talk, it’s a call to action. Expect powerful conversation, uncompromising insight, and a rare chance to hear from someone at the frontlines of the global fight for justice.”
The event is scheduled to take place in The Playhouse at 7.30pm on Saturday, May 17.
Alongside the discussions with Mr. Magennis there will also be traditional music and refreshments.
Those interested in attending can book a place at https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/in-conversation-with-mr-franck-mcgennis-barrister-tickets-1357489189709?aff=oddtdtcreator