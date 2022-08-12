Humes’ oak tree at St Eugene’s is a ‘symbol of peace-making’

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tim Attwood, secretary of the Hume Foundation, says the ‘Tree of Peace’ in the grounds of St Eugene’s Cathedral “may be fragile today but, over future decades, it will grow to become strong and sturdy.”

The tree was planted last week on the second anniversary of John Hume’s death.

His children and grandchildren were joined by the Bishop of Derry, Dr Donal McKeown, for its planting.

Bishop of Derry Donal McKeown is joined by John and Pat Hume's children, Mo, Therese and Aidan, to plant a tree in their memory at St Eugene's Cathedral.

Tim Attwood likened the sapling oak to the Irish peace process.

He said: “At times, our peace process may appear fragile and uncertain but, as John Hume often said, over the generations our peace will become more strong and more durable and our communities will grow more reconciled.”

St Eugene’s Cathedral has special significance for the Hume family who lost both parents within almost a year of each other.

John Hume passed away on August 3, 2020, while his wife, Pat, died on September 2 last year.

Both their funerals took place at St Eugene’s.

Meanwhile, it’s understood Mr Hume’s three world peace prizes - the Nobel, the Martin Luther King and the Ghandi - are scheduled to go on permanent display in Derry’s Guildhall next month.

It was back in May 2021 that the Hume family ‘gifted’ the peace prizes to the people of Derry.

John Hume is the only person in the world to receive all three prizes.

In addition, plans for a major new musical drama to celebrate the life and legacy of John Hume are understood to be progressing well.