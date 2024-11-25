Hundreds expected at simultaneous Reclaim the Night demonstrations in Derry and Belfast on Saturday

Hundreds of people will take to the streets of Derry and Belfast on Saturday to demand an end to gender-based violence.

The Reclaim the Night movement will hold simultaneous marches in the cities for the first time in its history.

Crowds are set to gather at both Ebrington Square and Writers Square to hear from speakers on issues around gender based violence, before marching through the city streets.

Co-Organiser Danielle Roberts said: “While Stormont has returned and has launched the Ending Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy, which we welcome, we need to see how this will be implemented and resourced.

"Disappointingly Relationship and Sexuality Education (RSE), which should include teaching young people about healthy relationships and consent, is delayed again by a ‘mini-inquiry’ despite the law changing five years ago.”

Helen Crickard of Reclaim the Agenda said the movement’s 16 Days programme runs from the International Day to End Violence Against Women on November 25 to Human Rights Day on December 10.

She said: “In the past year we’ve seen an increase in racist hate crime and intimidation, a recent string of attacks in Derry, and six women murdered. We also note the disproportionate impact of conflicts around the world on women in places like Palestine, Sudan, Ukraine and many more.’”

Kellie Turtle, chair of Reclaim the Agenda concluded: “Reclaim the Night is a chance for us to hear how Gender Based Violence impacts particular groups, as well as a space for us to come together in solidarity with victims and survivors.”

At the Derry demonstration Cassie Jane Buckley from Foyle Women’s Information Network will be talking about the work they are doing with the council to support women; Patricia Breslin, the founder of Women of Substance who has 30 years of working in domestic violence will be sharing her lived experience, and they will also be having a young person sharing their hopes for the future.

The speakers will focus on hope, empowerment and most importantly, collaborative action from across the community, according to the Reclaim the Night movement.

The marches will take place at around 5.30pm on Saturday.