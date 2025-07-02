Hutton welcomes 'important' investment to Derry Glenowen play park
She said “This is great news for the residents of Glenowen. We want to commend everyone who has campaigned and lobbied for a play park there over many years.
“It's important that there are play provisions earmarked for areas which don't have such facilities, particularly for the very young population there.
“This will also play a very important part in healthy living and outdoor activity for children and also help build community spirit in the area."
The investment comes after a raft of major infrastructure projects.
Chairperson of the Governance and Strategic Planning Committee chairperson, Councillor Grace Uí Niallais said: “This investment and strategic funding plan shows Council’s ongoing and sustained commitment to delivering on its strategic objectives, fostering inclusive growth, and providing enhanced facilities and services for all residents across the district.”
