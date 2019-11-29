I Am to perform intimate gigs

Local band I AM are to play the first of two intimate gigs in the city this weekend.

Cousins Marie Martin and Joseph Carlin and sisters Lauren and Bethany Doherty have been performing together for almost five years.

Just months after the band was set up they played to a 600 strong sell-out crowd in St Columb’s Hall.

For the next two Sunday’s they will perform on the ‘holy ground’ of Christ Church.

Marie Martin, who set up the band, explained that I AM were inspired by Christian music band Hillsong.

“I was travelling in Australia in 2014 and I came across a group called Hillsong and I was really inspired by them. I knew Joseph would be perfect and then with Lauren and Bethany being sisters the family vibe was really nice. There are natural harmonies there so I kind of knew who I wanted in the band.

“Our first concert in St Columb’s Hall was a sell out and at the time faith was needed a lot in the city. It was very much a healing event.

“Since then we released out first album and have performed in Phoenix Park for the Pope’s visit to Ireland.

“Performing during the Pope’s visit was a real honour, as we were the only Catholic worship band there. No one else is doing what we are doing in Ireland.

“We have a mainstream sound but traditional words. We all came from a background of Catholic folk groups and wanted to express it in our own youthful way.”

Marie said she is excited to perform in front of a more intimate crowd as the band have been on quite a spiritual journey this year.

“Bethany and Lauren’s mum died and that has cut everyone to the core. We took a wee bit more of a gentle approach this year and Christ Church is an incredible venue.”

The concerts in Christ Church take place on December 1 and December 8 at 7:30pm. Tickets are £15 and can be purchased at Veritas and www.ticketsource.co.uk/iam

The group will also be launching their EP ‘Alexandra’ in memory of Alexandra Johnston at ‘YaYa’s Shack’ in the Gasyard tonight. The EP will also be on sale for £6 at the concerts in Christ Church.