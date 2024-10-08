Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young person who has grown up in a home with defective blocks in Donegal has spoken of the devastating impact it has had on her and her family.

Rachael McGee is now 15 years old and described what it has been like for her and what her hope’s are for the future.

Rachael said that her family home on the outskirts of Buncrana has always had defective blocks, and she can’t remember a time when her house was not falling down.

“There have been different procedures that was done to the house that was inconvenient to put it mild about it, such as the outer leaf, that saved a bit of time, it was ultimately useless in the end up,” she said.

Mum Josephine Kelly, Dad Sean McGee and Rachael McGee.

“In the morning you would wake up early in the morning, I distinctly remember the noise that was made from the machinery being used, and scaffolding being erected, you could not go outside to play, you had to just sit in the house. I was always hyper-sensitive to noise; I hated the sound of the noise.

“There was always that fear,” Rachael said, “that the house is going to fall-down around me or be knocked down”.

“There are many of my fellow peers who have been affected by defective blocks in my class, their parents might be in denial about it, so they are sheltered from it. Once they come to terms with it, it’s going to be ten times harder for them to deal with, whereas for me I have always known that my house will eventually have to come down. For them it’s going to be a total shock.”

Rachael said for that many families, including children, there is an element of shame attached to living in a house with defective blocks, and there is also the toll of living with uncertainty.

Rachael in Dublin several years ago at the 100% Redress mass protest staged by families whose lives have been devastated as a result of defective blocks.

"You fear for the future and the day when you must knock the family home down. The shame of having to build the house back up again from the start, their parents might not build it back up again at all.”

Rachael characterised the support that has been offered by the education system as ‘limited’. She said that while there were counselling services provided in schools generally, there seemed to be no specific service set up for people living with the nightmare of defective blocks.

“The weather affects how you sleep. Not only is it cold in the winter, the house creeks and cracks, I can hear the blocks cracking in the middle of the night. I be thinking: I wonder if that is going to fall down around me some night? It gives you anxiety. You think: What if I wake up some night and the whole house is around my head?”

That constant fear and stress amplified the anxiety and manifested itself in Rachael feeling sick at night worrying.

The repairs being done to the outer leaf of the family home back in 2017.

"The winter months are physically harder due to the cold and wet weather conditions, I notice that I get sick a lot more in the winter months, I have a wild chesty cough, the house would be cold in certain rooms, especially the rooms that have more visible cracks, the rooms that have a fireplace are warmer, but even then with the heating on it would be cold.”

Many other families in the same area are in a similar position, and it impacts adults and children alike.

“I worry about the future and what it holds for my family, I am worried I might be sitting the leaving cert, I might be preparing for college and then the house must be taken down. It’s like an upheaval, I can’t concentrate on what I’m studying, or anything like that. You have no real sense of security in the place you stay in, because you are going to be moving about, or staying in someone else’s place.”

Rachael points out that when a house is demolished all the memories go with it, and said that it’s not just money that has been lost here, it’s the sentimental value of the house. “That's something you can never get back.”

Some of the tumbled defective bricks.

When Rachael’s parents had the outer leaf of their house redone in 2017, Rachael said the sound of machinery and the disruption that summer brought its own stresses.

The family home is meant to be a safe place, however that was not how it has felt to Rachael.

And she had this direct message for the government: “You have the power to change so many people's lives to take away the stress and anxiety of having to rebuild your entire life that people worked hard extremely hard on. I think it’s only right that they should take full responsibility for this, and even though it will never really make up for the emotional trauma you went thought, the least they can do is repay you in money so that you do have a place to stay, and you do have safety.”

Angela Ward from The Redress Focus Groups Mental Health and Youth Group Survey pointed to research which showed that the interconnection between health and the built environment, encompassing the physical structures and surroundings in which individuals live, within communities is well-established, with “housing impacting not only physical wellbeing but also overall quality of life and shaping individuals’ behaviour, relationships, and experiences.”

The Redress Focus Group found that emotional fear and living in an unsafe home impacted the young people’s mental health and that children were living in fear and uncertainty.

“The worries and anxiety centre around fear of losing their childhood home and safe space.”

The works underway to the outer leaf back in 2017.

“Fear of every storm or potential storm, fear of the home collapsing and killing those they love, fear of leaving behind childhood memories, fear of insects/spiders coming through their walls, fear of having to relinquish their pets, uncertainty surrounding the potential move.”

The Redress Focus Group found that parents were reporting that “the present and future education of their children has been detrimentally affected by this crisis.”

Other findings included: Separation anxiety and school refusal has been reported in some children; Children are worried and unable to focus, children do not have space to study (mobile homes/living in only parts of the home); Parents are having to choose between providing a home or providing a third level education to their children.

Concerns were also raised over the physical health impacts on children too, from issues like mould and damp, repeated chest infections and asthma.

Meanwhile concerns have been raised by families more generally in Donegal over the long waiting times to access CAMHS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services) and other services in the Republic, as referenced in the Child and adolescent Mental Health Service Report 2022-2023.

The Redress Focus Group did a survey with parents of young people living in a house with defective blocks. In terms of impact, it found a staggering 97% of parents said their children was suffering from some form of anxiety.

Albert Doherty, a Sinn Féin Councillor for the Carndonagh area of Donegal, accepted the findings, and said that central government needs to respond to the issue.

He said that as a member of the Defective Blocks committee, he believed that the mental health of children was the mental health of our society in the future.

Colr. Doherty is also a member of the Donegal Education and Training Board (ETB), and a member of the Regional Health Forum. He has highlighted the emotional turmoil and mental health crisis, and emotional torture of living in an environment where defective blocks are an issue.

Colr. Doherty also said that families are finding it increasing hard to find temporary accommodation, especially families who have children with disabilities, and warned that these families are being forced to stay in homes with defective blocks.