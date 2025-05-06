'I can't wait to get started' - Derry's Anna Curran talks about her exciting new Sunday morning show on Radio Foyle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Anna Curran was once told by a teacher that if she ever got a job talking to people then she’d never be out of work.

The communication and people skills the teacher saw in the young Anna have served her very well and Anna begins the job of her ‘dreams’ this Sunday, May 11, with her very own show.

Sunday with Anna Curran on BBC Radio Ulster/Foyle will feature ‘big interviews and conversation, lifestyle and entertainment, as well as an essential guide to the Sunday papers’ and she is ‘very, very excited’ to get started.

Anna’s very own show is the culmination of a lot of hard work and years of experience.

She first started with Radio Foyle in 2013, coming from Q Radio and was based in the newsroom, which, she told the Journal, was a ‘brilliant platform to learn from’.

"I’ve never seen a work ethic like it. I was working alongside brilliant people – learning from them, reacting to breaking news and also learning the art of a good interview. I loved it.”

Anna took a break from the newsroom in 2018 to have her wee boy and again in 2021 to have her daughter, but always returned to the job she adored.

A huge lover of journalism and radio, Radio Foyle saw something great in Anna and she was asked if she’d like to go into general programming.

She jumped at the chance and was a real hit with listeners as she filled in on ‘institution programmes’ that people know and love.

Anna proved so popular that she was given her own show, which will be on BBC Radio Ulster and Radio Foyle each morning from 11am to 1pm.

The show, Anna said, is ‘right up my street’.

"I’m really excited. To have my own show, after getting the experience in all the others, is a real privilege. I can’t wait to get started.

"There are lots of in-depth interviews, which I’m really looking forward to. In a newsroom, you have to tell the whole story within three or four minutes, but the nature of Sunday morning radio is that it’s more slow-paced and conversational.

“What I like about radio is that there is a companionship you don’t get with other mediums – whether it’s on in the background in the kitchen or someone is outside, listening with their earphones in. It’s like listening to a conversation between two other people. The show is a talk/magazine show format and it’s also a new challenge for me as I’m so used to being a journalist. But, I’ll be merging the skills I learned in the newsroom and through the other programmes into this one.

"It’s a great privilege to do this and I’m very honoured, as I grew up listening to Radio Foyle and Radio Ulster.

"Working on programmes like the Mark Patterson show highlighted, to me, the affinity and connection that we build up with the community and individual listeners. It’s priceless and is something that we, as broadcasters, don’t take for granted. There are so many choices in the world we’re living in and people actively choose to listen to you. They feel like they know you. It’s that companionship and warmth I look for and hopefully we’re able to do that.”

Anna outlined how the show will be ‘full of interesting conversation and in keeping with the easy flow of a Sunday morning.’

One of show’s segments will focus on local ‘Top Women’ and will champion strong women doing great things.

"I’ll be chatting to women from all walks of life about the secrets of their success, the challenges they have overcome etc. Hopefully it will be something listeners will really like.”

Anna recently hosted the hugely popular four-part series on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio Ulster/Foyle called ‘What Makes A Derry Girl?’ and described it as a ‘real career highlight.’

"It was something I’ve always wanted to do. Lisa McGee (Derry Girls creator) made an incredible impact on showcasing Derry, the women of Derry and women in general. We thought about how we could tap into that interest and to have the women that we did was just incredible.”

Steven Rainey, who currently presents on a Sunday is moving to a later slot on Sunday, May 18 with his show ‘Long Player with Steven Rainey’.

Steven will delve into the records that shaped and influenced our lives.

"He’s not going too far and will be presenting from 2pm. Steven has an encyclopedic knowledge of music and I’m really excited to see what he does with that’.”

While Anna’s Sundays are about to look very different, she said she doesn’t ‘think it will feel real until we play the ‘Sunday with Anna Curran’ into and the mic goes live.

"I love live radio. It’s thrilling and it’s terrifying.

“Someone has seen something in me and has given me a shot. It’s such a great learning platform in Radio Foyle and BBC Radio Ulster and everyone likes to see everyone else getting on. It’s such a cliche, but this is actually my dream job.”

She quipped that the early Sunday starts ahead of the show aren’t going to be an issue either.

"Someone asked me how I’m going to cope with the early alarm clock. But I have two children who are early birds. The getting up early won’t be an issue and, to be honest, spending a Sunday morning interviewing really interesting people and getting to go through the Sunday papers is a gift. Any mother will tell you that getting to sit down for two hours uninterrupted is a dream!”

‘Sunday with Anna Curran’ on BBC Radio Foyle,Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds begins this Sunday, May 11.