'I feel like an absolute failure with my weight' - Massive encouragement offered to broadcaster Stephen Nolan as he reveals weight gain

Encouragement has been offered to top broadcaster Stephen Nolan online after he revealed his devastating weight gain.
The award-winning radio and television broadcaster has detailed his weight struggles for many years.
Last night he Tweeted: "This time last year I was 23stone.
"By 1 July - I was 14st 3.
"Today I’m 19st 9.
"I feel like an absolute failure with my weight. Forced myself into gym again.
"Devastated but I’m trying again .
"One day I’ll crack this. Weigh in every Tuesday."
An wealier Tweet shows a picture of him on a treadmill in the gym with the caption: "Day 1 once again . God loves a trier".
In response followers offered encouragement. One said: "You are not a failure. Success doesn't define you, i'ts how you respond to setbacks. You did it once and you can do it again".
Another said "Mr nolan I had weight problems all my life. Watching you last year do your thing. Made me get back on it this year.
Always uphill battle to keep weight off".