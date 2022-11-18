Martin (67) volunteers as a driver with the Red Cross mobility aids service based at Muriel Anderson House, Campsie.

In his role, Martin delivers Red Cross wheelchairs to people who need them across the north west.

Martin said: “I worked in retail for 35 years and when I retired I thought I’d love to volunteer because I’d always worked with people in the community and I didn’t want to lose touch with that. I seen an ad in our local church magazine and low and behold, here I am.

Martin Murphy is a Red Cross volunteer from Derry.

“I mainly deliver and collect wheelchairs from people who need one temporarily. Volunteering has been an eye-opener for me. I always knew people were in need, but I never realised just how much need there was.”

“Being a driver volunteer suits me. I’ve always loved driving, it’s a hobby of mine. When I’m volunteering here I could be out delivering and returning our wheelchairs to people in Derry, Coleraine, Omagh, Enniskillen, Ballycastle, Ballymena and Ballymena. It’s great, I love it. I love getting out and about.”

Reflecting on the pandemic, he adds; “Looking back, it was a long three years. My wife and I would go out for walks, I think I lost about a stone. It was really disappointing to have to stop volunteering at the start of Covid. It was good to get back again and keep the service going, keeping it all safe and following the guidelines with masks, gloves, disinfectant, everything really.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Red Cross Derry Independent Living Service Volunteers and Staff.

“People in need were delighted, they really needed our wheelchairs. They can loan one of our wheelchairs for eight to 12 weeks. And for those people who don’t have transport, that’s where I come in. I can bring the wheelchair to them and I can come and collect it again when they are finished with it. I also bring any wheelchairs to our Omagh and Coleraine mobility aids hubs to be refurbished. It’s been a very rewarding being able to keep volunteering, people were very appreciative of the service.”

Home from Hospital and Support at Home support people returning from hospital to a home without food, medicine or other essentials. The Red Cross’ trained volunteers provide the necessary support for the first 24-72 hours back at home, which may then be extended.

The support offered may include hospital transport, help with shopping and other everyday tasks, as well as companionship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on this Red Cross community-based service see www.redcross.org.uk/get-help/get-support-at-home

Volunteering ranges from specialist roles like ambulance technician to helping people get wheelchairs as well as community reserve volunteer roles, where people can sign up to help in emergencies in their local area.