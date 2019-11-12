I’m A Celebrity: Fans weigh in behind Nadine Coyle as she prepares to take on the Jungle

People from across Ireland, Britain and beyond have been expressing their backing for Nadine Coyle, with many already tipping her to be a contender for the Queen of the Jungle crown on I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here...

Local people have taken to social media to add to the growing support base for the Derry singer, whose celebrity status has been catapulted over the past 24 hours after it was confirmed she was selected as one of the ten stars to appear on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

Derry singer Nadine has already flown out to Australia, where the show is filmed, and is preparing to face some of her worst fears in the jungle.

On Facebook, fellow local people have among those wishing her luck and success in the show, which will be watched nightly by millions of viewers.

On Twitter UK #NadineCoyle has been trending, with one fan of the show posting: “Nadine Coyle in the jungle is absolutely what I need to get me through the rest of this ... ridiculous year”, with another writing ‘Give her the crown already! #TeamNadine’.

On Facebook meanwhile there were numerous local people pledging their support and some trepidation that Nadine might find she has to do more than a few Bushtucker Trials, after admitting she is afraid of most things these days.

One local person wrote: “She has a fantastic voice,. Good luck Nadine!”

Antoher wrote: “Good luck Nadine I’m sure you will do yourself and this city proud. Well done for going in x”

Nadine Coyle’s friends meanwhile have urged people to light their Holy Candles and say their Novenas for her during her time in I’m A Celebrity in a humorous post after they temporarily took charge of her social media.

It was confirmed overnight that the Derry singer is in the Jungle with Caitlyn Jenner, James Haskell and a host of other celebrities.

On her Twitter account her nearest and dearest wrote: “Light your candles, say your novenas..... IT’S TRUE” The news is out and she is on her way into the jungle @imacelebrity. #TeamNadine will be taking over her socials. Let’s all get behind her!!!! ”

And many local people have been sending their best wishes, with some predicting Nadine, who has confessed to being scared of pretty much everything may become the Trial Challenge Queen during this year’s series. Others have put their faith in her to win the show.

ITV’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! returns this weekend and Nadine and the other celebrity campers will spend up to three weeks taking on the harsh surroundings of the Australian Jungle, and organisers have promised a “whole host of brand new nasty surprises created just for them.”

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will present all the big stories live from the Jungle every night, starting from this Sunday, November 17th.

The full list of the celebrities heading into the Jungle for the new series are:

Ex footballer and broadcaster – Ian Wright MBE

Pop star – Nadine Coyle

‘Rak-Su’ singer – Myles Stephenson

Radio 1 DJ – Adele Roberts

Comedian – Andrew Maxwell

Soap Star– Jacqueline Jossa

Capital Radio DJ – Roman Kemp

Olympian and TV personality – Caitlyn Jenner

Ex England rugby player – James Haskell

TV and radio presenter – Kate Garraway