I’m A Celebrity : Nadine Coyle earns respect for ‘jump’ as friendship with Caitlyn Jenner strikes a chord with fans

Derry singer Nadine Coyle earned the respect of people across Britain and Ireland for overcoming her fears of jumping out of a plane during her dramatic entrance into ‘I’m A Celebrity...’ at the weekend.

The singer was visibly shaken after learning that, along with megastar Caitlyn Jenner, she was required to drop out of the sky as part of a challenge to determine whether she and partner, Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts, would become a power couple.

With some touching encouragement from the American former Olympian, former Girls Aloud lead singer Nadine and Adele smashed the challenge and managed to escape the basic camp where six of the ten celebrities had to spend their opening night.

And in the process Nadine has managed to rally support from former Girls Aloud fans and a legion of new fans who have taken her to their hearts.

Many took to online platforms to welcome the unlikely friendship developing between Jenner, one of the world’s most high profile celebrities, and Nadine.

Locally the people of Derry and Ireland generally were also very much behind their ‘Derry Girl’.

Paula Hasson posted on the Journal’s Facebook page: “She’s doing amazing like I knew she would, so proud.”

Lorraine Carlin meanwhile said: “Nadine done great. Our wee Derry beauty.”

A third reader, Jane Reynolds meanwhile said: “Great start to the show, fair play Nadine jumping out that plane!!!”

Nadine was one of the most talked about people on Twitter as well with many making tired quips about the Derry accent or hoping to see much more of Nadine and Caitlyn Jenner friendship, while some were even calling for a Girls Aloud reunion.

The show continues tonight on ITV1 at 9pm.