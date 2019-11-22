I’m A Celebrity : Nadine Coyle shows Caitlyn Jenner how its done in Girls Aloud dance routine for ‘The Promise’

Popular I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here contestant Nadine Coyle has been retracing her (dance) steps with Girls Aloud by sharing one of their routines with US superstar Caitlyn Jenner and other campmates.

Nadine led what would make for an unlikely but intriguing Girls Aloud tribute act as some of this year’s Jungle group lined up alongside her to learn the dance moves to the former girlband’s chart topper ‘The Promise’.

Nadine, who has insisted that she and other members of the band were friends during their decade long success despite rumours to the contrary, clearly remembered the complicated routine, and the clip from Thursday’s night ITV show is sure to add to the revived interest in Girls Aloud sparked by the Derry singer’s inclusion in this year’s I’m A Celebrity line-up.

The impromptu performance in the Australian outback was prompted by Jacqueline Jossa who became to sing and do the dance around the camp, after which Nadine agreed to show them how it’s done with Radio One DJ Adele Roberts and Caitlyn Jenner also joining in.

Nadine said: “I taught the girls a little bit of the Promise routine.. the hips”, and a clearly delighted Adele Roberts was awestruck that got she got to do the famous dance routine with Nadine and the others.

And although the likelihood of Nadine leading a new girlband seems remote, Caitlyn Jenner did reveal afterwards that she was picked as the best dancer during her time as a Senior in High School, so you never know....

You can watch the clip at www.youtube.com/watch?v=2gyV76jxDpQ

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here continues tonight at 9pm.