My name is Marty Devine, I grew up between Strathfoyle and Eglinton. I'm 35, married and have two mad children called Forrest and Quinn.

We've also got a giant street dog from Bulgaria called Heimdall. My life has been quite adventurous. After moving to Nottingham at 19 to go to university then Cambridge University to become a secondary art and design teacher, I found a job in an elite boarding school in Switzerland.

I spent four years there learning french and exploring the mountains and surrounding area. Got pretty decent at snowboarding and skiing too. We then moved to Bangkok with my then fiancé and taught in another top private school. I got heavily involved in the Irish society there and played Gaelic football for the Thailand team and the Thailand Tigers Aussie Rules team.

Marty Devine at Ebrington.

Sadly, a knee injury forced me to call it quits but I continued to support the community by coaching the women's team to a victory in the South East Asian Gaelic Games.

After two years of madness, a wedding home in Strangford and the birth of our son Forrest, we decided to return to Europe. We worked in a prestigious German boarding school that has links to the British royal family. We learnt German and became very involved in the school community. We loved our time here and found it a great place to ride out COVID. In Germany our beloved daughter, Quinn was born and we also added our street dog Heimdall to our family.

After three wonderful years here we returned to England to be closer to friends and family. We spent two years in east Yorkshire and have recently moved to Ely, Cambridge where I hope to reconnect with my old GAA team, the Parnell's.

My life has been pretty adventurous with lots of challenges and amazing experiences. I love coming home to Derry though as I always say "it recharges the magic".

Marty Devine with his son Forrest.

How would you describe yourself?

Outgoing, friendly, engaging, adventurous.

Where do you hail from in the North West?

Eglinton/ Strathfoyle.

Marty Devine in Ely.

Where are you living now and what brought you there?

Ely, Cambridge: returned to the UK after nine years abroad.

Happiest childhood memory/memory of home?

At my granny's house and all my cousins and I are sat on her big wall at the side of the house.

What do you miss most about home?

The live music, pints and the fact you can strike up a lovely conversation with absolutely anyone.

What was your first job?

Worked as a waiter in the Radisson in Limavady.

Favourite book?

The Stand by Stephen King.

Favourite film & television show?

The Crow & Supernatural.

Favourite expression from home that puzzles people abroad?

"What's the craic?" Or "Is that right, aye?" The best passive aggressive phrase in the world.

Favourite method of relaxation?

I enjoy walking with the dog through the woods then sitting with the Weins on the sofa.

Favourite meal from home?

CHICKEN BOX! A Derry special.

Who would you most like to meet, dead or alive?

King Rama 9 of Thailand.

What makes you happy?

Genuine family time together outside in a beautiful environment.

What makes you angry?

Injustice and laziness.

What human quality do you most admire?

Integrity. People who walk the walk.

What human quality do you least admire?

Laziness or ungratefulness.

What has been the most embarrassing thing to happen to you?

I was trying to impress a beautiful girl in Uni and she was really interested in how I was always the life and soul of the party. She didn't really understand how made I get with my friends and she wanted to join in. We were playing this mad game where we raced to drink a can of beer and the first to finish gets to crush the can on the foot or forehead of the loser. Stupid, I know. She wanted to play but lost and decided to have the can crushed on her forehead. So we did that and she seemed to find it funny and the night went on. However, she suddenly did an Irish exit on me and I didn't hear or see her for two weeks. Turns out I had actually given her a concussion and she had decided I was simply too wild for her... I was gutted.

What was the worst thing to happen to you in your life?

When my daughter was born she didn't breath properly for a whole 5 minutes. Those 5 minutes felt like 5 hours as lights started flashing and more and more staff ran into the room. My wife was out of it on the bed and everything was in German so I was trying to translate in my head. My daughter ended up completely fine so this is not the worst thing to happen to me but it was certainly the scariest.

What is your greatest fear?

I drown in the dark somewhere.

What has been the high point of your life to date?

I'm fortunate to have a few. Being voted one of the top 10 upcoming UK glass Artists after completing my Bachelor's degree, having my PGCE dissertation published by Cambridge University, marrying the love of my life surrounded by all my friends and family, the birth of my children, trekking through Peru... I've got lots.

What is your most treasured possession?

My Sketchbooks. Sadly, my Sketchbooks from when I was at secondary school got destroyed in a flood but I've managed to start quite a few more. My travel sketchbook is one of my favourite as they document my life in a highly personal way.

If you won the lotto what would you do with it?

I'd do nothing straight away. Just continue my day to day life for at least a year and take note of things that are important to me as well as the people who suddenly come out of the wood work and those that treat me exactly the same. Afterwards, I'd meet with a financial advisor and see how I could buy a property in Derry and England so both sides of my family benefit. I'd invest a lot in youth services and cross community projects that I benefitted from as a kid. I'd then hopefully create projects that are self-sustaining so I could do more of these projects.

If you could be granted one wish in life, what would you ask for?

The ability to speak and understand every language in the world.

And how would you like to be remembered?

As someone who encouraged others to be the best versions of themselves and always seek adventure.

If you could write your own epitaph what would it be?

Acta non Verba. Deeds not Words.