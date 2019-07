Popular Derry eatery, The Sooty Olive, hosted an unexpected guest in Ian McKellen, aka 'Gandalf the Grey' from Lord of the Rings on Saturday.

The acclaimed theatre actor and X-Men, The Hobbit and Cats star popped in for dinner while in Derry for a performance in the Waterside Theatre.

Chef-proprietor Sean Harrigan, tweeting a photograph of the Lancashire actor, stated: "When Ian McKellen danders in off Spencer Road for a load of ribs."