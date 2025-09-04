iCARE to receive €200,000 per year from HSE to support autism services in Inishowen

iCARE Board of Management chairperson Doreen Friel pictured with Minister of State Charlie McConalogue and Edel Quinn, Head of Disability Services, HSE

iCARE in Inishowen is to receive funding of €200,000 per year from the HSE and Department of Children, Disability and Equality, it has been confirmed.

The welcome funding will enable iCARE’s delivery of support services to children and young people with autism and their families in the Inishowen area.

It was secured based on iCARE’s service development needs as identified to the HSE.

iCARE Ltd was established in September 2000 by a group of dedicated parents to support autistic individuals and their families in the Inishowen area.

The organisation focuses on providing support, training, and information to the autism community.

Ms Doreen Friel, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, commenting on the funding allocation, stated: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this substantial additional funding from the HSE. It is a huge endorsement and a very welcome recognition of the work we do here in iCARE.

"This funding will allow us to further increase our reach to families and young people who find themselves isolated.

“We intend to be creative and strategic in supporting more families across Inishowen. I would like to thank my fellow board members and our fantastic staff for their hard work and continued determination to support our autistic community. A massive thank you to Edel Quinn and her team for their support. We look forward to strengthening our partnership through collaboration and a shared vision. We are indebted to Minister Charlie McConalogue for his support with this submission and to our other public representatives for their ongoing advocacy and work on our behalf. If you think iCARE can be of support to you please do contact us on 083 095 6007 or call to our centre at Looking Glass Brae, Buncrana.”

Key milestones for iCARE over the past 25 years include the establishment of the iCARE centre in 2007 in Buncrana, Sonas Youth Club in 2013, and the iADULT Day Service in 2020.

The iCARE centre offers a safe and nurturing space where autistic children and young people can learn, grow, and connect with others.

From the centre iCARE delivers after school sessions, a Saturday Club and School Holiday Programs. These programs provide structured activities and respite for autistic children, helping them to develop social skills, communication skills and to engage in enriching experiences outside of school hours. The delivery of specialised programs during school holidays ensures continuity of support and engagement for children, preventing regression and promoting continuous development.

The Sonas Youth Club operates weekly from the iCARE centre and provides a space where older autistic children and teenagers can socialize and develop essential life skills. The Sonas Youth Club is led by young people and provides a safe and supportive environment for social interaction and personal growth.

iCARE also hosts a Parent Support Group which is held weekly during term time. This group offers a platform for parents to share experiences, gain support, and access valuable resources and information.

The iADULT Day Service, which is fully funded by the HSE, provides person centred supports to autistic individuals aged 18 to 65 years through a range of activities and programs that promote independence, social skills, employment opportunities and community involvement.

iCARE plays a crucial role in breaking down barriers and promoting inclusion for autistic individuals. It is steadfast in its commitment to advocating for children and young people with autism and ensuring that they have equitable opportunities. iCARE services are tailored to meet the unique needs of autistic children young people, helping them thrive in a supportive and understanding environment.

iCARE had identified to the HSE that it needed increased government support to continue providing critical services for children and teenagers with autism. The rising number of autistic individuals and the growing demand for its programs were not sustainable without additional core funding from the HSE.

Whilst the HSE fully funded the iADULT service, the services to children, young people and families received approx 40% of the required funding from the HSE. The shortfall required iCARE to rely on donations and fund raising, grants such as national lottery and to try to generate income through various initiatives.

Without additional core funding, iCARE had identified that it risked being unable to maintain the level of support and care that children and families rely on.

The additional €200,000 funding allocation per annum from the HSE will support iCARE to: increase and stabilise its workforce; expand the range of programs delivered and improve accessibility to its services for people from across the Inishowen peninsula

HSE Head of Service for Disability Services for Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo, Ms Edel Quinn, stated, “I am delighted that €200,000 additional funding has been secured by the HSE for iCARE. HSE Disability Services have a long history of working in partnership with iCARE to meet the needs of people with autism in the Inishowen area. The additional funding will further enhance the services available in Inishowen. The commitment and dedication of the iCARE Board of Directors, past and present, has ensured that iCARE services have developed and expanded over the past 25 years and the HSE will continue to work in partnership with iCARE over the next 25 years on further service developments.”