Iconic band UB40 announced for major gig in Derry's Ebrington Square
The news of the major gig was announced on Wednesday morning in The Ebrington Hotel by Joe Gallagher Entertainments.
The announcement has been hailed as a significant boost for the city and its businesses.
UB40’s hit singles include ‘Food for Thought’ and two Billboard Hot 100 number-one hits, ‘Red Red Wine’ and ‘Can't Help Falling in Love.’
They have had more than 50 singles in the UK Singles Chart and achieved much international success, with four Grammy nominations and more than 70 million albums sold worldwide.
UB40, plus special guests, will perform at Ebrington Square on Friday, May 30, with tickets going on sale this Friday, January 31 from 10am from Ticketmaster and the Millennium Forum.
See Joe Gallagher Entertainments on Facebook for further details and announcements of this gig and more.
