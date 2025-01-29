Iconic band UB40 announced for major gig in Derry's Ebrington Square

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The iconic, multi-million selling band UB40 are to perform in Derry’s Ebrington Square in May, it has been announced.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The news of the major gig was announced on Wednesday morning in The Ebrington Hotel by Joe Gallagher Entertainments.

The announcement has been hailed as a significant boost for the city and its businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UB40’s hit singles include ‘Food for Thought’ and two Billboard Hot 100 number-one hits, ‘Red Red Wine’ and ‘Can't Help Falling in Love.’

UB40 - Photo credit Radskiphoto.

They have had more than 50 singles in the UK Singles Chart and achieved much international success, with four Grammy nominations and more than 70 million albums sold worldwide.

UB40, plus special guests, will perform at Ebrington Square on Friday, May 30, with tickets going on sale this Friday, January 31 from 10am from Ticketmaster and the Millennium Forum.

See Joe Gallagher Entertainments on Facebook for further details and announcements of this gig and more.