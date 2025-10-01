'I'm a proud Derry man’ says ‘The White Dove’ director Kieran Griffiths

Proud Derry man Kieran Griffiths has spoken to the ‘Journal’ about ‘The White Dove’, the final part of a theatrical peacebuilding trilogy that includes the critically-acclaimed ‘The White Handkerchief’ and ‘Hume’.

Mr. Griffiths who is currently Director of Hawk’s Well Theatre said: “The first two parts kind of follow a timeline. I was interested in looking at hopeful ways of looking at the Troubles.

“We started with ‘The White Handkerchief’, which was Bloody Sunday in Derry.

“The second piece then was looking at the Good Friday Agreement, and we focused on Derry man and his wife, John and Pat Hume, in a production called Hume: Beyond Belief.”

Kieran Griffiths director of The White Dove.

Kieran said he and his team were delighted when the two instalments were well-received by the Derry community. They also earned high praise from The Guardian, The Times, and The Observer.

“The third part, we think it is going to be the hardest part,” said Kieran. “It looks at the generation surrounding us now and the children who were lost in conflict in Ireland and worldwide.

“Loosely at the moment we imagine the first half will be looking at the children who died in the troubles. Examples would be Annette McGavigan or Patrick Stanley. The second half would be looking at the next generation and what their road map to peace is and giving them a voice.”

Foundations of ‘The White Dove’ will be delivered by Project Lighthouse, which will see thirty young people from Sligo and Derry become ‘Cultural Champions’, considering what the process of peace means to their generation.

White Handkerchief original cast Peggy and Paratrooper.

Project Lighthouse will also act as a Research and Development phase in preparation for the third part in the peacebuilding trilogy, ‘The White Dove.’

Kieran discussed the process of developing theatre pieces while engaging with historical themes.

“The writers are dealing with historical documents and facts. They are anchoring off that but also have artistic freedom to imagine certain situations.

"That's the best thing about theatre, you take something from a history book and bring it to life, and the audience gives it breath and a heartbeat.

"The high-stakes situations that people have only imagined are worth showing. It was worth elevating the bodies of the 14. It was worth showing the Hume fight, trying to bring people together.

“I am a very proud Derry man,” said Kieran, whilst looking back at his work. “This work was a passion project. It not only gives young people a platform to show the best of themselves but it also tells the story of those who fought for so many years, quietly and humbly.

"We can do this work because of what they did; otherwise, we wouldn't have had the peace we have today. It’s hard to say in a couple of words how proud you can be of something. I could spend the rest of my life telling these stories. There are so many amazing human beings who have walked the streets of Derry.”

The White Dove will be staged at Hawk’s Well Theatre, Sligo and the Millennium Forum, Derry and will be broadcast live to a global audience in 2028.