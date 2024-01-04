IMBOLC International Music Festival is firmly embedded in Derry’s cultural calendar and is one of Ireland’s leading folk, trad and roots music festivals.

Citadels of the Sun

Organised by Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin, the festival offers high quality blended concert experiences, with a mixture of favourite international artists, alongside new and emerging talent.

Now in its ninth year, the programming has truly found its stride. From the collaboration of Michael Rooney and the Music Generation Cavan / Monaghan Cross Border Youth Orchestra, to the tribal Tradtronica of Huartan. Family favourites of Kíla, to an evening dedicated to burgeoning young acts from the vibrant local scene.

Eibhlín Ní Dhochartaigh, Artistic Director in Cultúrlann said: “In the spirit of IMBOLC - a celebration of the energy and excitement of the changing seasons - IMBOLC International Music festival brings its own energy, inspiration and creativity to Derry. So it gives us great pleasure to present IMBOLC International Music Festival 2024, a music festival that is very much a community-centred festival, delivered by a committed artistic team who work hard throughout the year to deliver high quality artistic programming. So whatever your age, whatever your genre, and whatever your distance to Derry - spring is only around the corner, waiting for you in the festival’s home, Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin.”

Huartan

The IMBOLC Festival mission is to promote the enjoyment of music to children, young people and families and to engage them in creative participation within the festival, continuously devising new opportunities for involvement.

Inclusion is central to the ethos of the festival and supporting access to music making for as wide a range of people as possible. Music workshops, informal music sessions are on offer as well as specially devised music events for young people with special needs and people with dementia.

While a festival in its own right, IMBOLC pays tribute to its pagan roots on the 1st of February with “Brigid 1500”, celebrating the 1,500th anniversary of Brigid, and her importance in Celtic Culture. With an exciting mixture of music, song, poetry, storytelling and drama for the whole family, the Armagh rhymers will be taking to the stage to share the story of Brigid to audiences new and old. For the evening, a female-led concert featuring Megan Nic Ruairí, Inni-K, and guests.

Reflecting the ever-changing musical landscape, as well as the world we live in, IMBOLC will be partnering with Irish Artists for Palestine for the festival’s opening evening concert on Sunday the 28th of January. All proceeds will be donated to Medical Aid for Palestine.

