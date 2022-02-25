Impressive new trail guide tracks Donegal’s unique railway heritage

The former railway station at Fahan on the shores of Lough Swilly in Inishowen.

Thanks to funding secured through the “Creative Ireland” programme administered by Donegal County Council, Donegal Railway Heritage Centre has produced a map that pinpoints some of the main railway heritage still to be seen across the county - and just across the border.

The handy guide - A3 size when folded out flat - includes a map of key locations on one side and a narrative for each location on the other.

Each location also features its Google coordinates and/or Eircode; simply by typing this into your phone’s search engine (Google), you will be given the exact location for it. You can then click on your device in order to get detailed directions on how to get to it from your current location.

The Donegal Railway Heritage Trail is available now.

The guide also includes new photographs of most of the locations.

The guide, available in hard-print, will also be featured on the heritage centre’s website in the next week or so.

Niall McCaughan (pictured), centre manager, says a lot of work has gone into the new guide.

“In recent years, there has been an increased interest in railway heritage, locally, nationally and internationally,” he says.

Niall McCaughan.

“Here, in Donegal, is no different, but the uniqueness of the railways that operated across Donegal has a special place in the hearts of the local population, not to mention, too, the international interest it rightly deserves. Although much of our great railway heritage has disappeared over the decades, there still is, surprising, a lot about, hidden in plain sight and some of Donegal’s railway heritage is still in operation for different purposes - for exaample, the Bus Éireann bus station in Letterkenny and its depot in Donegal Town, both previously part of the Donegal railway network. There are also station buildings, halts, gatehouses, bridges, etc. With this in mind, we produced a simple easy to read folded ‘Heritage Trail’ guide for the county, as well as some locations just across the border.”

Niall McCaughan says that, while although there are many structures still in existence above ground, the guide focuses on those best accessible to be seen.

Some abandoned locations, he says. are certainly at risk.

Brid Uí Bhaoill, of Creative Ireland, Donegal County Council, said it was delighted to be involved with the innovative project.

She added: “Creative Ireland is a five-year programme which connects people, creativity and wellbeing. We are an all-of-government culture and wellbeing programme that inspires and transforms people, places and communities through creativity.

“This project, in particular, has brought groups right across the county together to collaborate on it and it will be used in the future to inspire young people about out great railway heritage, as well as bring joy to those who fondly remember the railways which seemed to touch everyone’s lives who lived in this part of Ireland.”