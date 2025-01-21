Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The thoughtful family of a popular young Derry man, who sadly passed away last year, are raising funds for two crucial local charities to mark his 21st birthday.

Shéa McSheffrey died suddenly in October, devastating his family and many friends, who have been left completely heartbroken at his untimely loss.

Amidst their deep grief, Shea’s family decided they wanted to honour his life and legacy and have organised a fundraiser and event to raise funds for both Foyle Search and Rescue and HURT.

Shéa’s mother, Emma Harkin, told the Journal how her son had ‘so much love to give everyone.’

"He was beautiful, kind, funny, loyal and sensitive. Shéa was everyone’s friend and always offered help to everyone. Many times he said: ‘Don’t

look down on anyone unless you are trying to help them up’. He was fiercely loyal.”

Emma explained how the fundraiser reflects how Shéa ‘always tried to help everyone’ and told how they never want other families to experience the same pain they are now feeling.

She added: "And we think that it would be a great testament to his young life if we can help provide some funding to two charities that help so many people. If these charities can try to help people through their difficult times, then we can maybe help to prevent another family from enduring the pain, trauma and unanswered questions left behind.”

They chose to support both the Derry-based Foyle search and rescue and HURT ‘because they resonate deeply within many families in our city.’

The response from the community, said Emma, has been phenomenal, with numerous donations coming in from many individuals and businesses.

“We are overwhelmed with how much support we have received. The people of Derry are incredible at coming together in a time of need. There is a lot of help needed in Derry and if we can try to provide even a little bit of help, it will all be worth it.”

A GoFundMe page set up to raise funds for the charities has already raised over £5000 and an event to mark what would have been Shéa’s milestone birthday is also set to take place in April.

Emma outlined: “We have organised an event in April to mark what would have been Shéa’s 21st birthday, he will be forever ‘20’ to us. The event will be held in The Cosh Bar & Grill, more information about the event will be released closer to the time.”

There are a number of ways people can donate to the charities via the fundraiser.

Emma said: "Mainly, we have received donations through GoFundMe but many local businesses around the town have donated towards helping us raise money. In the running up to the event there will be raffle prizes on Facebook with all money raised being included in the final total along with the GoFundMe and the event.”

Every contribution to the fundraiser, no matter the size, is greatly appreciated.

You can donate to the GoFundMe online via https://www.gofundme.com/f/shea-mc-sheffrey