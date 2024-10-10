Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On Sunday June 9, 2024 after Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Chapel, Creggan estate, the funeral took place of Willie Taylor (LT).

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was a large attendance at the Mass to show the respect with which Willie Taylor was held within his own community and the Republican Movement, Republicans from the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, ex-internees, H-block men, prisoners from Armagh and Volunteers who had served time with LT in Portlaoise prison, all who had been involved in the armed struggle.

Who was Willie Taylor? He was many things to many people. He was a loving husband to his late wife Veronica, to his sons, daughters and grandchildren a loving father and grandfather. He was a loving brother to his three sisters and four brothers. Willie was born in Sand Bank cottages to Bill and Bella Taylor, who were unrepentant, militant Republicans. During the political upheaval of the 1960s, Billy and Bella moved house several times, eventually moving to Creggan Broadway. Willie was well known as a good and friendly neighbour. He was helpful to all his neighbours, taking out their bins and cutting the grass in their gardens. He also went to shops for the ‘old people’ in the area, even though he was older than most of the old people himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willie had three great loves in his life, his wife Veronica and his family, his faith and his country. He had specifically a great devotion to Padre Pio.

The late Willie Taylor.

Willie’s wife Veronica (neé Keenan) was from the small Catholic enclave in the Waterside known as the Triangle. The Keenans were well known as hardline, militant Republicans. Veronica’s uncle served time during the Rising, the Derry riots, so the family was always under threat not only from the Crown forces but also from hardline loyalists.

When the IRA began the Border campaign in the late 50s, Willie carried out the family tradition of armed resistance. Willie volunteered in Na Fianna Eireann, and carried out all the orders given to him. Not much is known about his activity at the time because Willie did not talk about it, a practice he lived by. After the Border campaign ended, and during the civil unrest of the 60s, Willie became involved in the Civil Rights Movement through the Republicans Club, eventually joining the Irish Republican Army, who were low in numbers and poorly armed.

When the Provisional Irish Republican Army was formed, some of the people who were in what was called the Official IRA left, and transferred their allegiance to the Provisional IRA. When the Provos, as they came to be called, were formed, they were active from the word go. Two major events happened to swell their numbers, internment and Bloody Sunday. In a short period of time, the Provos went from Derry command to Derry Brigade. During his time in the Armed Struggle, Willie became a staff officer in two separate roles and was imprisoned on two separate occasions. When the decision was taken to enter the Dail, only one member of the Derry Brigade staff agreed with that decision. That member was not Willie Taylor.

Willie was a very quiet person who seldom raised his voice, he did not shout to be heard, but when he spoke, people listened.