IN PICS: Foyle School of Speech and Drama Reception at the Guildhall

By Brendan McDaid
Published 5th Mar 2025, 12:24 BST
Pictured are young students from the Foyle School of Speech & Drama who have completed their Grade 8 in Speech and Drama at a special reception in the Guildhall, along with tutors and Councillor Caitlin Deeney, chair of council’s Health and Community Committee, representing the Mayor.

Photos: Derry City & Strabane District Council.

Pupils from Foyle School of Speech and Drama who were awarded United Nations Global Mercy Award from Councillor Caitlin Deeney at the Guildhall on Tuesday. Included are teachers Sandra and Blathnaid Biddle.

Foyle School of Speech and Drama pupils pictured after receiving their results from Councillor Caitlin Deeney at the Guildhall on Tuesday afternoon. Included in photo are teachers Blathnaid and Sandra Biddle.

Pupils from the Foyle School of Speech and Drama receiving their Gold Medals from Councillor Caitlin Deeney at the Guildhall on Tuesday afternoon. Included in photo are teachers Blathnaid and Sandra Biddle. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Foyle School of Speech and Drama students pictured after receiving their results from Councillor Caitlin Deeney at the Guildhall on Tuesday. Included are Blathnaid and Sandra Biddle.

