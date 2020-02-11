IN PICTURES: 17 photos from NI's first ever same sex marriage

Robyn Peoples, 26, and Sharni Edwards, 27, became history makers at a ceremony in a hotel in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim, on Tuesday afternoon - here's an in pictures peek at how they got on.
Robyn and Sharni took the media attention in their stride. (Photo: Presseye)
Newlyweds Sharni Edwards, 27 (left) and Robyn Peoples, 26, pictured on their wedding day. (Photo: Presseye)
Newlyweds Robyn Peoples (left), 26, and Sharni Edwards, 27 are all smiles.
"Now we are married and we have this opportunity - this is my wife, I can finally say she is my wife and we have had our marriage," said Robyn Edwards-Peoples, a senior care worker from Belfast.
