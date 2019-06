We caught up with Pat this week and asked him to tell us about some of the most touching stories and weird items he has been asked to help out with - enjoy!

1. Ed Sheeran One woman asked Pat to find out which chapel Johnny McDaid and Courtney Cox were to be wed in so that she could gatecrash the celebrations and hopefully catch a glimpse of rumoured guest, Ed Sheeran.

2. False teeth Not once but twice... Useless to anyone else except their rightful owner and if lost you can't consume a sausage roll bap or a cream horn without them.

3. Jobs People have contacted Pat in the past asking them to publish a post detailing their field of expertise in the hope that he or she might find employment.

4. Teddy Bears A very, very common request but thankfully countless children have been reunited with their beloved cuddly toys because of appeals put out over Facebook by, Pat.

