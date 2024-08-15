IN PICTURES: A-Level results day 2024 at St Mary's College in Derry

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.
1. A-LEVELS!. . . St. Mary's College senior teachers Orla Mulhern and Yvonne Connolly congratulating A Level students Lisa Kennedy, Caitlin Morrison and Rachel Doherty on Thursday morning.
2. Rachel Doherty and Caitlin Morrison delighted with their A Level results at St. Mary's on Thursday morning. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
3. HIGH ACHIEVERS. . . .Mr. Brendan McGinn, Principal, St. Mary's College pictured with some of the school's high A Level achievers on Thursday morning. From left, Kate Clarke, Caitlin Morrison, Rachel Doherty, Alix Lyttle, Zara O'Reilly, Niamh Bowen and Jessica Helferty (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)
4. The Deerys - picking up A Level results on Thursday morning at St. Mary's College - Annette, Alannah and Katie. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
