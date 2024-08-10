IN PICTURES: Apprentice Boys Relief of Derry annual parade 2024

By Brendan McDaid
Published 10th Aug 2024, 21:49 GMT
Updated 10th Aug 2024, 21:56 GMT
The Apprentice Boys of Derry parade has concluded with all roads reopened as of late afternoon.

Thousands took part in the annual event on Saturday, which marks the end of the Siege of Derry in 1689.

ABOD parade on Derry’s Walls. Photo: George Sweeney

ABOD marching during the Relief of Derry. Photo: George Sweeney.

ABOD marching during the Relief of Derry. Photo: George Sweeney.

The William King Memorial Band on Derry’s Walls. Photo: George Sweeney

