IN PICTURES: Bloody Sunday - The Day Innocence Died at Pilot’s Row in Derry

The exhibition will be on display until Monday 31st January.
Kate Nash pictured at the launch of the Bloody Sunday, The Day Innocence Died' Exhibition in the Eden Place Arts Centre, Pilots Row Community Centre on Monday evening last. The exhibition will be on display until Monday 31st January next. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2204GS – 003
Liam Wray points to his brother Jim in a photograph at the Bloody Sunday, The Day Innocence Died' Exhibition in the Eden Place Arts Centre, Pilots Row Community Centre on Monday evening last. The exhibition will be on display until Monday 31st January next. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2204GS – 004
Liam Wray , Kate Nash and Judi Logue, Arts Centre Co-ordinator pictured at the launch of Bloody Sunday, The Day Innocence Died' Exhibition in the Eden Place Arts Centre, Pilots Row Community Centre on Monday evening last. The exhibition will be on display until Monday 31st January next. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2204GS – 005
Some of the attendance pictured at the launch of the Bloody Sunday, The Day Innocence Died' Exhibition in the Eden Place Arts Centre, Pilots Row Community Centre on Monday evening last. The exhibition will be on display until Monday 31st January next. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2204GS – 006