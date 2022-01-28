Doreen Wray, Liam Wray, Kate Nash and Stephen Gargan pictured at the launch of the Bloody Sunday, The Day Innocence Died' Exhibition in the Eden Place Arts Centre, Pilots Row Community Centre on Monday evening last. The exhibition will be on display until Monday 31st January next. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2204GS – 002

IN PICTURES: Bloody Sunday - The Day Innocence Died at Pilot’s Row in Derry

Some of the attendance pictured at the launch of the Bloody Sunday, The Day Innocence Died’ Exhibition in the Eden Place Arts Centre, Pilots Row Community Centre in Derry’s Rossville Street.

By George Sweeney
Friday, 28th January 2022, 5:54 pm

The exhibition will be on display until Monday 31st January.

1. DER - THE DAY INNOCENCE DIED EXHIBITION

Kate Nash pictured at the launch of the Bloody Sunday, The Day Innocence Died' Exhibition in the Eden Place Arts Centre, Pilots Row Community Centre on Monday evening last. The exhibition will be on display until Monday 31st January next. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2204GS – 003

Photo Sales

2. DER - THE DAY INNOCENCE DIED EXHIBITION

Liam Wray points to his brother Jim in a photograph at the Bloody Sunday, The Day Innocence Died' Exhibition in the Eden Place Arts Centre, Pilots Row Community Centre on Monday evening last. The exhibition will be on display until Monday 31st January next. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2204GS – 004

Photo Sales

3. DER - THE DAY INNOCENCE DIED EXHIBITION

Liam Wray , Kate Nash and Judi Logue, Arts Centre Co-ordinator pictured at the launch of Bloody Sunday, The Day Innocence Died' Exhibition in the Eden Place Arts Centre, Pilots Row Community Centre on Monday evening last. The exhibition will be on display until Monday 31st January next. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2204GS – 005

Photo Sales

4. DER - THE DAY INNOCENCE DIED EXHIBITION

Some of the attendance pictured at the launch of the Bloody Sunday, The Day Innocence Died' Exhibition in the Eden Place Arts Centre, Pilots Row Community Centre on Monday evening last. The exhibition will be on display until Monday 31st January next. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2204GS – 006

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2