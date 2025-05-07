IN PICTURES: CCÉ Baile na gCailleach Derry Feis winners

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. CCÉ Baile na gCailleach members who were winners at the recent Feis Dhoire Cholmcille. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Sheila Gallagher,CCÉ Baile na gCailleach, won the Fr Colm McGoldrick Cup for traditional singing at the recent Feis Dhoire Cholmcille. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Aoibhne Nic Lochlainn ,CCÉ Baile na gCailleach, was awarded First in Harp U12 and Second In Tin Whistle U12 together with the AOH Cup and Bursary for the most outstanding musician U12 at the recent Feis Dhoire Cholmcille. Photo: George Sweeney
4. Grace Gallagher,CCÉ Baile na gCailleach, achieved First in Other Instruments, First in Fiddle U12 and First in Duet U12 at the recent Feis Dhoire Cholmcille. Photo: George Sweeney
