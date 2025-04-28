IN PICTURES: Celebrating the contribution of immigrants to Derry and NW

By George Sweeney
Published 28th Apr 2025, 09:27 BST
Pictured are people gathering to celebrate the contribution that immigrants make on a daily basis to our society. The event was organised by United Against Racism.

Photos: George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Placard carried at the Celebration of Migrant Workers rally held in Guildhall Square on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Some of the attendance at the Celebration of Migrant Workers rally held in Guildhall Square on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Some of the attendance at the Celebration of Migrant Workers rally held in Guildhall Square on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Supporters attend the Celebration of Migrant Workers rally held in Guildhall Square on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

