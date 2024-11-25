In Pictures: Christmas Craft Fair and light switch-on at the Sliabh Sneacht Centre in Drumfries

Santa Claus himself even made an appearance to switch on the Christmas tree lights.
Have a wee look at our pictures.
1. 467200166_2043426516098454_4628596401799477208_n.jpg
Jacinta Coyle at Lauren Doherty's stall. Photo: dj
2. Drumfries.jpg
Santa switches on the Christmas tree lights at the Sliabh Sneacht Centre in Drumfries. Photo: DJ
3. 462579405_1757652201700888_5744008288233584626_n.jpg
A small section of the large crowd in attendance at the Christmas Craft Fair and light switch-on at the Sliabh Sneacht Centre in Drumfries on Saturday. Photo: dj
4. 462639891_574169148891949_3884305300631046555_n.jpg
Erin working hard on the Orlaith's Bows and Clips stand. Photo: dj
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.