In Pictures: Christmas Craft Fair and light switch-on at the Sliabh Sneacht Centre in Drumfries

By Laura Glenn
Published 25th Nov 2024, 14:04 BST
There was lots of festive fun and plenty of great crafts on offer at the Christmas Craft Fair at the Sliabh Sneacht Centre in Drumfries on Saturday.

Santa Claus himself even made an appearance to switch on the Christmas tree lights.

Have a wee look at our pictures.

Jacinta Coyle at Lauren Doherty's stall.

Jacinta Coyle at Lauren Doherty's stall. Photo: dj

Santa switches on the Christmas tree lights at the Sliabh Sneacht Centre in Drumfries.

Santa switches on the Christmas tree lights at the Sliabh Sneacht Centre in Drumfries. Photo: DJ

A small section of the large crowd in attendance at the Christmas Craft Fair and light switch-on at the Sliabh Sneacht Centre in Drumfries on Saturday.

A small section of the large crowd in attendance at the Christmas Craft Fair and light switch-on at the Sliabh Sneacht Centre in Drumfries on Saturday. Photo: dj

Erin working hard on the Orlaith's Bows and Clips stand.

Erin working hard on the Orlaith's Bows and Clips stand. Photo: dj

