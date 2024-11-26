Photos: George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. Lots of gifts were on sale at the Gasyard Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
Lots of gifts were on sale at the Gasyard Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
2. Lots of gifts were on sale at the Gasyard Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
Lots of gifts were on sale at the Gasyard Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
3. Lots of gifts were on sale at the Gasyard Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
Lots of gifts were on sale at the Gasyard Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
4. Lots of gifts were on sale at the Gasyard Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
Lots of gifts were on sale at the Gasyard Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.