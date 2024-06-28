In pictures: DEEDS launch ‘My Perfect Day – Our Perfect Day’ Exhibition at Derry's Millennium Forum

DEEDS is a flagship project based in the Old Library Trust, Creggan keeping people with dementia well for longer in their own community across the city and district.

Wednesday’s launch saw the city’s Mayor, Lillian Seenoi-Barr address the attendance and she wished the group continued success in the future while also praising the standard of the art work on display. The project is a culmination of art and creativity from DEEDS members and six local primary schools who they’ve teamed up to work together including the Old Library Trust with Holy Child PS Creggan; Shantallow Community Centre with St Patrick’s PS Pennyburn; Caw/Nelson Drive Action Group with Ebrington Nursery and Primary school; Hillcrest Trust with Sacred Heart PS, Trench Road ; Strabane and District Caring Services with St Catherine’s PS; and Learmount Community Development Group with St Mary’s PS, Altinure.

DEEDS has conducted intergenerational work for over 10 years now, when members fed back to staff that they no longer had intergenerational contact as their own children and grandchildren had grown up.

The addition of their dementia diagnosis had lessened the chance for other intergenerational opportunities. Speaking at Wednesday’s launch, DEEDS Co-Ordinator Sinead Devine said: “Our members’ eyes light up during intergenerational work. Working with children and young people lightens the mood and is uplifting. For children, the benefits are building relationships between the generations, developing respect for age, and learning about dementia, which develops empathy, and understanding. The aim of the project is to provide a high-quality artistic experience to DEEDS members and Primary 7 children from the local schools involved, beginning with a dementia awareness workshop to help prepare the children. Eilish Brown, the DEEDS Training Officer added: ‘The empathy and understanding built upon is carried through to their own families out in the community, helping contribute to a dementia friendly city and district. All this connection is done in a fun but constructive child-friendly way.’

