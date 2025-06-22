Those gathered wore red at the event, which was organised by Derry Ireland Palestine Solidarity Coalition, to send a message of solidarity to the people of Gaza, and to amplify that ‘starving children is a war crime; bombing children is a war crime, targeting healthcare workers is a war crime’.
Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. Supporters of the ‘Turn Shipquay Street Red for Gaza’ march on Shipquay Street on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
Supporters of the ‘Turn Shipquay Street Red for Gaza’ march on Shipquay Street on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
2. The ‘Turn Shipquay Street Red for Gaza’ march makes its way down Shipquay Street on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
The ‘Turn Shipquay Street Red for Gaza’ march makes its way down Shipquay Street on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
3. The ‘Turn Shipquay Street Red for Gaza’ march makes its way along Bishop Street towards Shipquay Street on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
The ‘Turn Shipquay Street Red for Gaza’ march makes its way along Bishop Street towards Shipquay Street on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
4. Banner carried at the ‘Turn Shipquay Street Red for Gaza’ march on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
Banner carried at the ‘Turn Shipquay Street Red for Gaza’ march on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney