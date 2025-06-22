IN PICTURES: Derry city centre street turns red for Gaza

By Brendan McDaid
Published 22nd Jun 2025, 14:18 BST
Protesters gathered on Saturday to walk from Bishop’s Gate to Shipquay Street, where they unfurled a giant red line of fabric in protest over the genocide being committed in Gaza.

Those gathered wore red at the event, which was organised by Derry Ireland Palestine Solidarity Coalition, to send a message of solidarity to the people of Gaza, and to amplify that ‘starving children is a war crime; bombing children is a war crime, targeting healthcare workers is a war crime’.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Supporters of the 'Turn Shipquay Street Red for Gaza' march on Shipquay Street on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

1. Supporters of the ‘Turn Shipquay Street Red for Gaza’ march on Shipquay Street on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Supporters of the ‘Turn Shipquay Street Red for Gaza’ march on Shipquay Street on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

The 'Turn Shipquay Street Red for Gaza' march makes its way down Shipquay Street on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

2. The ‘Turn Shipquay Street Red for Gaza’ march makes its way down Shipquay Street on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

The ‘Turn Shipquay Street Red for Gaza’ march makes its way down Shipquay Street on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

The 'Turn Shipquay Street Red for Gaza' march makes its way along Bishop Street towards Shipquay Street on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

3. The ‘Turn Shipquay Street Red for Gaza’ march makes its way along Bishop Street towards Shipquay Street on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

The ‘Turn Shipquay Street Red for Gaza’ march makes its way along Bishop Street towards Shipquay Street on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Banner carried at the 'Turn Shipquay Street Red for Gaza' march on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Banner carried at the ‘Turn Shipquay Street Red for Gaza’ march on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Banner carried at the ‘Turn Shipquay Street Red for Gaza’ march on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

