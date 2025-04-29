IN PICTURES: Derry, Donegal, Tyrone and Fermanagh Scouts at Cup and Shield Finals

Pictures by George Sweeney / Séan Coyle.
1. Leaders and scouts from of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Derry, St May’s Creggan Scouts who took part in the Errigal Cup and Shield County Finals held at the City of Derry Rugby club. Photo: George Sweeney
Leaders and scouts from of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Derry, St May’s Creggan Scouts who took part in the Errigal Cup and Shield County Finals held at the City of Derry Rugby club. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
2. Leaders and scouts from of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Derry, St May’s Creggan Scouts who took part in the Errigal Cup and Shield County Finals held at the City of Derry Rugby club. Photo: George Sweeney
Leaders and scouts from of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Derry, St May’s Creggan Scouts who took part in the Errigal Cup and Shield County Finals held at the City of Derry Rugby club. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
3. Leaders and scouts from of the 33rd Derry Ballinascreen Scouts who took part in the Errigal Cup and Shield County Finals held at the City of Derry Rugby club. Photo: George Sweeney
Leaders and scouts from of the 33rd Derry Ballinascreen Scouts who took part in the Errigal Cup and Shield County Finals held at the City of Derry Rugby club. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
4. Leaders and scouts from of the 8th Donegal Carndonagh Scouts who took part in the Errigal Cup and Shield County Finals held at the City of Derry Rugby club. Photo: George Sweeney
Leaders and scouts from of the 8th Donegal Carndonagh Scouts who took part in the Errigal Cup and Shield County Finals held at the City of Derry Rugby club. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.