IN PICTURES: Derry Halloween house combines frights and fundraising for local charity

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 28th Oct 2025, 12:14 GMT
Updated 28th Oct 2025, 16:19 GMT
Dermott Bradley and his husband Gary have transformed their entire home into a Halloween spectacle, lighting up the neighbourhood with spooky decorations, all to raise support for the Northlands Addiction Centre.

Check out Halloween photos from 2000 here: https://www.derryjournal.com/news/people/51-throwback-photos-of-derry-halloween-see-spooky-costumes-and-fun-moments-from-2000-5377319

The brilliant Halloween decorations at Ivy Mead Hillocks are drawing crowds and encouraging donations to support the Northlands Addiction Centre.

1. Ivy Mead Hillocks : Ivy Mead Hillocks

The brilliant Halloween decorations at Ivy Mead Hillocks are drawing crowds and encouraging donations to support the Northlands Addiction Centre. Photo: Jack Tibbetts

Photo Sales
The brilliant Halloween decorations at Ivy Mead Hillocks are drawing crowds and encouraging donations to support the Northlands Addiction Centre.

2. Ivy Mead Hillocks : Ivy Mead Hillocks

The brilliant Halloween decorations at Ivy Mead Hillocks are drawing crowds and encouraging donations to support the Northlands Addiction Centre. Photo: Jack Tibbetts

Photo Sales
The brilliant Halloween decorations at Ivy Mead Hillocks are drawing crowds and encouraging donations to support the Northlands Addiction Centre.

3. Ivy Mead Hillocks : Ivy Mead Hillocks

The brilliant Halloween decorations at Ivy Mead Hillocks are drawing crowds and encouraging donations to support the Northlands Addiction Centre. Photo: Jack Tibbetts

Photo Sales
The brilliant Halloween decorations at Ivy Mead Hillocks are drawing crowds and encouraging donations to support the Northlands Addiction Centre.

4. Ivy Mead Hillocks : Ivy Mead Hillocks

The brilliant Halloween decorations at Ivy Mead Hillocks are drawing crowds and encouraging donations to support the Northlands Addiction Centre. Photo: Jack Tibbetts

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice