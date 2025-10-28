IN PICTURES: Derry Halloween house combines frights and fundraising for local charity

1. Ivy Mead Hillocks : Ivy Mead Hillocks
The brilliant Halloween decorations at Ivy Mead Hillocks are drawing crowds and encouraging donations to support the Northlands Addiction Centre. Photo: Jack Tibbetts
2. Ivy Mead Hillocks : Ivy Mead Hillocks
The brilliant Halloween decorations at Ivy Mead Hillocks are drawing crowds and encouraging donations to support the Northlands Addiction Centre. Photo: Jack Tibbetts
3. Ivy Mead Hillocks : Ivy Mead Hillocks
The brilliant Halloween decorations at Ivy Mead Hillocks are drawing crowds and encouraging donations to support the Northlands Addiction Centre. Photo: Jack Tibbetts
4. Ivy Mead Hillocks : Ivy Mead Hillocks
The brilliant Halloween decorations at Ivy Mead Hillocks are drawing crowds and encouraging donations to support the Northlands Addiction Centre. Photo: Jack Tibbetts