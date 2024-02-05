IN PICTURES: Derry schoolchildren making their Confirmations 2024

The holy Sacrament is being administered at churches across the Derry Diocese.
Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal & Jim McCafferty Photography.
1. Pupils from St Patrick’s Primary School who recently made their Confirmation at St Patrick’s Church in Pennyburn. Included in the photograph is Mr. J. Bradley (teacher). Photo: George Sweeney
2. GREENHAW PS CONFIRMATION. . . . .Pupils from Greenhaw Primary School who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Fr. Chris McDermott at St. Brigid's Church, Carnhill on Thursday last. Included from left are Miss Dara Green, Mr. Kevin Smith, Mr. Sean McLaughlin, Principal, Fr. Michael McGaughey, Fr. Chris McDermott, Fr. Sean O'Donnell and Mr. Christopher Martin. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
3. ST. BRIGID'S CONFIRMATION. . . . .Pupils from Mr. O'Doherty's class at St. Brigid's Primary School who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Fr. Chris McDermott at St. Brigid's Church, Carnhill on Thursday last. Included from left are Ms. Gemma McCloskey, Mr. Paul O'Doherty, Fr. Michael McGaughey, Fr. Sean O'Donnell, Fr. Chris McDermott, Ms. Mary McCallion, Principal and Mrs. Danielle McLaughlin. (Photos Jim McCafferty Photography)
4. Pupils from St Patrick’s Primary School who recently made their Confirmation at St Patrick’s Church in Pennyburn. Included in the photograph are Mrs. S. Smith (teacher) and Mrs T. McCloone (classroom assistant). Photo: George Sweeney
