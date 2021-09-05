IN PICTURES: Derry theatre group Stage Beyond’s Mind The Time film premiere at Omniplex

The production which was formed as part of an Involuntary Memory project has been the capsule piece of 2021 for the theatre company and is expected to be shown to the public in the coming months.

The theatre company, which was set up to facilitate adults with learning difficulties, has been a solid lifeline for its members and continued to operate throughout the pandemic while adhering to government regulations.

“It is with great determination and effort by all involved that the film has been devised, developed and screened in such a short space of time. The finished product did not disappoint,” a spokesperson for Stage Beyond said.

(Photographs by Tony Monaghan Photography courtesy of Stage Beyond and are not for sale)