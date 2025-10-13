IN PICTURES: Derry’s Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership celebrates 30 years

Over 150 were in attendance on Saturday to hear Mayor McHugh praise the CNP for their sterling work over three decades.
Here is a selection of photographs from the event.
1. CNP CELEBRATE 30TH BIRTHDAY!. . . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Ruairi McHugh pictured with staff from the Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership at their 30th Anniversary Celebrations in the Maldron Hotel on Saturday night. From left are Kellie McBrearty, Che McMonagle, Danielle Devine, manager, CNP, Megan Hegarty and Hayley Burke. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
2. CNP CELEBRATE 30TH BIRTHDAY!. . . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Ruairi McHugh pictured with directors from the Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership at their 30th Anniversary Celebrations in the Maldron Hotel on Saturday night. From left are Sabrina Lynch, Pat Concannon, Danielle Devine, manager, CNP, Tony O'Doherty, Debbie Lamberton and Ann McMonagle. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
3. Sisters Tina Burke, Anne McMonagle and Marguerite Bale pictured at Saturday night's celebrations.
4. The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Ruairi McHugh, addressing the attendance at Saturday night's anniversary celebrations.
