Situated on the Duncreggan Road in the city, the scheme is owned and managed by Apex Housing Association (Apex); and offers accommodation, support and care for adults with mental ill health.

It is part funded by Supporting People and the Western Health and Social Care Trust.

Speaking at the celebration event, Deirdre Walker, Apex’s Director of Supported Living, commented: “I am delighted to be here at Dunvale House’s anniversary celebrations. It has been our pleasure to host the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, showing her the exceptional service being delivered to local people right in the heart of the community.

" Over the last three decades, the scheme has provided a home for people who need additional support to live independently; and its clear from chatting with tenants and families how vital that support has been. It’s a proud day for Dunvale House.”

Kelvin Hegarty, Manager of Dunvale House, said: “On our 30th anniversary, I would like to thank the staff of Dunvale House for their continued hard work and dedication. In the lead up to our celebration, and alongside our extended team at Apex, they have gone above and beyond to decorate, bake and plan everything perfectly for our tenants and families to enjoy. I’d also like to extend a special word of thanks to the Mayor, Colr Lilian Seenoi-Barr, for helping us celebrate and spending her valuable time with our tenants.”

Ann Armstrong has lived in Dunvale House since it opened its doors 30 years ago, and describes that time as the happiest of her life:

“Dunvale House is great because you have as much help as you need, but you’re free to do your own thing as well. The team here are brilliant. They put their back into everything and really go above and beyond the call of duty. My mother passed away several years ago and thankfully she was able to rest easy knowing that I was safe and sound here in Dunvale. The 30 years I’ve lived here have been the happiest years of my life.”

Dunvale House provides accommodation and support for 16 adults with shared living, dining and kitchen facilities. Set in its own secure grounds with landscaped gardens and patio areas, the scheme provides a safe environment with staff available 24 hours a day.

Tenants are supported to develop skills, take control of their life and get involved in day-to-day decision making. The team at Dunvale House support tenants encouraging them to achieve personal goals to become more independent, try new things like education or training, get involved in the local community and take part in activities.

For more information about Dunvale House, visit www.apex.org.uk or phone the scheme on 028 7137 4130.

1 . Tracy, Sally and Ann pictured at the celebrations. Ann Armstrong (right) says the 30 years she has lived in Dunvale House have been the happiest years of her life. Tracy, Sally and Ann pictured at the celebrations. Ann Armstrong (right) says the 30 years she has lived in Dunvale House have been the happiest years of her life.Photo: Apex Photo Sales

2 . Pictured at Dunvale House's 30th anniversary celebrations L-R: Deirdre Walker, Apex's Director of Supported Living; Cllr Lilian Seenoi Barr, Mayor of Derry City & Strabane; and Kelvin Hegarty, Manager of Dunvale House. Pictured at Dunvale House's 30th anniversary celebrations L-R: Deirdre Walker, Apex's Director of Supported Living; Cllr Lilian Seenoi Barr, Mayor of Derry City & Strabane; and Kelvin Hegarty, Manager of Dunvale House.Photo: Apex Photo Sales

3 . Cllr Lilian Seenoi Barr, Mayor of Derry City & Strabane, pictured with Dunvale House tenant Ann and her brother-in-law Tommy at the celebration event. Colr Lilian Seenoi Barr, Mayor of Derry City & Strabane, pictured with Dunvale House tenant Ann and her brother-in-law Tommy at the celebration event.Photo: Apex Photo Sales