IN PICTURES: Derry's St John's Ambulance cadets and leaders at Belmont Awards

By George Sweeney
Published 17th Apr 2025, 12:31 BST
Pictured are cadets and leaders at the St John’s Ambulance Belmont Awards evening held in the SJA Hub, Skeoge Industrial Estate.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Cadets and leaders pictured at the St John’s Ambulance Belmont Awards evening held in the SJA Hub, Skeoge Industrial Estate. Photo: George Sweeney

1. Cadets and leaders pictured at the St John’s Ambulance Belmont Awards evening held in the SJA Hub, Skeoge Industrial Estate. Photo: George Sweeney

Cadets and leaders pictured at the St John’s Ambulance Belmont Awards evening held in the SJA Hub, Skeoge Industrial Estate. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Cameron Beck, Hanna McGahey, Nataliya Barr, Eva Kenny and Kendra Breslin provided entertainment at the St John’s Ambulance Belmont Awards evening held in the SJA Hub, Skeoge Industrial Estate. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Cameron Beck, Hanna McGahey, Nataliya Barr, Eva Kenny and Kendra Breslin provided entertainment at the St John’s Ambulance Belmont Awards evening held in the SJA Hub, Skeoge Industrial Estate. Photo: George Sweeney

Cameron Beck, Hanna McGahey, Nataliya Barr, Eva Kenny and Kendra Breslin provided entertainment at the St John’s Ambulance Belmont Awards evening held in the SJA Hub, Skeoge Industrial Estate. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Hanna McGahey receives the Best First Aider award from Denise McDaid, leader, at the St John’s Ambulance Belmont Awards evening held in the SJA Hub, Skeoge Industrial Estate. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Hanna McGahey receives the Best First Aider award from Denise McDaid, leader, at the St John’s Ambulance Belmont Awards evening held in the SJA Hub, Skeoge Industrial Estate. Photo: George Sweeney

Hanna McGahey receives the Best First Aider award from Denise McDaid, leader, at the St John’s Ambulance Belmont Awards evening held in the SJA Hub, Skeoge Industrial Estate. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
First Aid competition winners Hanna McGahey, Kendra Breslin, Nataliya Barr and Grace Lough pictured at the St John’s Ambulance Belmont Awards evening held in the SJA Hub, Skeoge Industrial Estate. Missing from the photograph is Kayleigh Hanly. Photo: George Sweeney

4. First Aid competition winners Hanna McGahey, Kendra Breslin, Nataliya Barr and Grace Lough pictured at the St John’s Ambulance Belmont Awards evening held in the SJA Hub, Skeoge Industrial Estate. Missing from the photograph is Kayleigh Hanly. Photo: George Sweeney

First Aid competition winners Hanna McGahey, Kendra Breslin, Nataliya Barr and Grace Lough pictured at the St John’s Ambulance Belmont Awards evening held in the SJA Hub, Skeoge Industrial Estate. Missing from the photograph is Kayleigh Hanly. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice