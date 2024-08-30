IN PICTURES: ‘End Violence Against Women and Girls’ vigil in Derry in memory of murder victims Montserrat Martorell and Sophie Watson
By George Sweeney and Kevin Mullan
Published 30th Aug 2024, 10:20 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2024, 10:20 BST
A vigil in memory of Montserrat Martorell and Sophie Watson took place in Derry on Thursday evening.
Dozens of people attended the ‘End Violence Against Women and Girls’ memorial event in Guildhall Square that was organised by Foyle Women’s Aid and Alliance for Choice Derry following the murders of Ms. Martorell and Ms. Watson over recent days.
1. People gather at Guildhall Square to commemorate the lives of murder victims Montserrat Martorell and Sophie Watson and to call for an end to violence against women. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Placing floral tribute on the steps of the Guildhall during a vigil to commemorate the lives of Montserrat Martorell and Sophie Watson who were murdered recently. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Marie Brown, CEO of Foyle Women’s Aid and the Family Justice Centre speaking at a vigil, held in Guildhall Square, commemorate the lives of Montserrat Martorell. Photo: George Sweeney
4. Mark Durkan at the vigil, held in Guildhall Square, to commemorate the lives of Montserrat Martorell and Sophie Watson and to call for an end to violence against women. Photo: George Sweeney
