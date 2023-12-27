There was plenty of festive fun at the Annual Senior Citizens Christmas Party held in the Cathedral Youth Club Fountain.
Check out the great pictures from Jim McCafferty Photography.
1. Group pictured at last week's Annual Senior Citizens Christmas Party held in the Cathedral Youth Club, Fountain. Special guest, on left is Mrs. Claus. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
2. Jeanette Warke, Cathedral Youth Club pictured with staff and volunteers who served up the food for the Annual Senior Citizens Christmas Party in the club last week. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
3. Mrs. Claus entertaining some of the group at last week's Senior Citizens Christmas Party in the Cathedral Youth Club.
4. Senior citizens join in a sing-song of Christmas carols during last week's party in the Cathedral Youth Club.
