IN PICTURES: Foyle Westminster election 2024 in Derry

Counting in the Foyle election is due to get under way overnight in Magherafelt with results expected across the north and in Britain from the early hours of Friday.
Pictures by George Sweeney / PressEye / Archive/ Press Offices.
1. People arrive at the Holy Child Primary School to vote in the 2024 Westminster general election. Photo: George Sweeney
2. The SDLP leader Colum Eastwood arrives at the Model Primary School to cast his vote in the Westminster general election. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Sinn Fein’s Foyle candidate Sandra Duffy, accompanied by her family, Ciara Ferguson MLA and Padraig Delargy MLA, arrives at the Lenamore Youth Centre to cast her vote in the Westminster general election. Photo: George Sweeney
4. People leave the Holy Child Primary School after voting in the 2024 Westminster general election. Photo: George Sweeney
