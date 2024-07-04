IN PICTURES: Foyle Westminster election 2024 in Derry

By Brendan McDaid
Published 4th Jul 2024, 23:00 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2024, 23:27 BST
The polls have closed in the Westminster election and we should know in a few hours who will represent Foyle and the rest of the north, and who the electorate across the water have decided will form the next British government.

Counting in the Foyle election is due to get under way overnight in Magherafelt with results expected across the north and in Britain from the early hours of Friday.

Pictures by George Sweeney / PressEye / Archive/ Press Offices.

People arrive at the Holy Child Primary School to vote in the 2024 Westminster general election. Photo: George Sweeney

The SDLP leader Colum Eastwood arrives at the Model Primary School to cast his vote in the Westminster general election. Photo: George Sweeney

Sinn Fein’s Foyle candidate Sandra Duffy, accompanied by her family, Ciara Ferguson MLA and Padraig Delargy MLA, arrives at the Lenamore Youth Centre to cast her vote in the Westminster general election. Photo: George Sweeney

People leave the Holy Child Primary School after voting in the 2024 Westminster general election. Photo: George Sweeney

